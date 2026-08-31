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Breaking the silence on auditory hallucinations and the medical truth behind them

What does it mean when one keeps hearing things others can't? Explore the medical truth behind auditory hallucinations, including causes and treatment options.

Published on August 31, 2026
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Auditory hallucinations and the medical truth behind them
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Auditory hallucinations can be unsettling, but they do not automatically point to one specific psychiatric condition. Auditory hallucinations can have many possible causes, including mental health and neurological conditions.

You are alone in a quiet room when someone clearly says your name. You turn around, but no one is there. Experiences like this are more common than many people realize, with estimates suggesting that between 5% and 30% of people will hear voices at some point in their lives.

Still, many people hesitate to mention what they have heard because they fear what others might assume. Understanding the medical reality can replace some of that uncertainty with clearer answers about why hearing things happens and when it may be worth seeking help.

What Are Auditory Hallucinations?

Auditory hallucinations occur when someone hears a sound that does not have an external source. The experience can involve voices, music, footsteps, knocking, buzzing, or other noises.

The sound may seem just as clear as something actually happening nearby.

Schizophrenia and Hearing Voices

Hearing voices is one of the better-known symptoms of schizophrenia, but it is only one part of a much broader condition. A person may also experience delusions, disorganized thoughts, difficulty expressing emotions, reduced motivation, or problems concentrating.

The voices can take many forms. They may sound familiar or unfamiliar, speak directly to the person, comment on what they are doing, or seem to come from somewhere in the room. Some are neutral, while others can be upsetting or difficult to ignore.

Doctors do not diagnose schizophrenia simply because someone reports hearing voices. They consider how long symptoms have been present, how they affect daily life, and whether other characteristic symptoms are occurring at the same time.

Is Hearing Things a Symptom of Dementia?

Hearing things that are not there can occur with some forms of dementia, although it is not a symptom everyone with dementia experiences. Auditory hallucinations may involve voices, music, footsteps, or other sounds and can sometimes occur alongside visual hallucinations.

Hallucinations are particularly associated with dementia with Lewy bodies, although they can also occur in people with other types of dementia. Changes in the brain, medications, infections, hearing problems, and delirium can also contribute to unusual perceptions, so a new hallucination should not automatically be blamed on dementia.

A sudden change deserves particular attention. If an older adult unexpectedly begins hearing things, a medical evaluation can help identify possible causes rather than assuming the person’s dementia has simply progressed.

This is especially important when they have other symptoms like:

  • Confusion
  • Agitation
  • Fever
  • A sharp change in behavior
  • Unusual sleepiness
  • Difficulty speaking clearly
  • Problems with balance

Voices When Falling Asleep

Voices heard while falling asleep can be brief and strangely specific. Someone might hear a few words, their name being called, laughter, or part of a conversation just as they begin to drift off.

Fatigue can make these episodes more noticeable, particularly when a person’s sleep schedule has been disrupted. The voice may be loud enough to wake them suddenly and make them check the room, even though no one has spoken.

Noticing patterns can help, rather than focusing solely on a single episode. Tracking any issues can give an expert useful context if the experiences become frequent or troubling.

Professional Help With Auditory Hallucinations

Professional support can help determine what is behind auditory hallucinations rather than making assumptions based on the symptom alone. A medical professional can consider:

  • Hearing changes
  • Sleep patterns
  • Medications
  • Substance use
  • Physical health
  • Mental health
  • Recent illnesses
  • Changes in memory
  • Stress levels
  • Recent injuries
  • Changes in daily functioning
  • When the hallucinations first appeared

Understanding why getting support early matters can also prevent a persistent or changing symptom from going unaddressed. Early evaluation allows someone to describe what they are experiencing, identify possible contributing factors, and discuss appropriate next steps before the hallucinations begin to interfere more heavily with sleep, work, relationships, or everyday activities.

The type of professional involved will depend on the circumstances. A primary care provider may be a practical starting point, while some people may be referred to another professional, such as a/an:

  • Audiologist
  • Neurologist
  • Psychiatrist
  • Sleep specialist
  • Psychologist
  • Geriatrician
  • Ear, nose, and throat specialist
  • Mental health counselor

Can Infections Trigger Auditory Hallucinations?

Infections can sometimes cause sudden changes in perception, particularly in older adults. The issue may be less about the infection itself and more about delirium, a rapid change in attention and awareness that can develop when the body is under significant stress.

A person with delirium may become confused, unusually sleepy, restless, or disoriented and may also hear or see things that are not there. These symptoms can appear quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Might Someone Suddenly Start Hearing Music?

Suddenly hearing music when none is playing can be a form of auditory hallucination known as a musical hallucination. A person may hear recognizable songs or unfamiliar music that seems to be coming from an external source.

These experiences can be associated with:

  • Hearing loss
  • Certain medications
  • Neurological conditions
  • Sensory deprivation

Is It Normal to Hear a Loud Bang While Falling Asleep?

Hearing a sudden bang or other loud noise while falling asleep can happen with a sleep phenomenon known as exploding head syndrome. Despite its alarming name, the episode is typically brief, occurs during the transition between sleep and wakefulness, and does not involve an actual external sound.

Occasional episodes are generally considered harmless. However, frequent episodes are a reason to speak with a doctor to rule out other causes.

Can Menopause Be Associated With Hearing Things?

Menopause can change how some people experience sound, although that does not necessarily mean hearing voices. Hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause have been linked to tinnitus.

Fluctuating and declining estrogen levels may affect how the brain and auditory system process sound, potentially causing new or worsening tinnitus.

Auditory Hallucinations: Now You Know

If you have auditory hallucinations, it’s important to get medical support as soon as possible.

Do you need more health and wellness advice? Explore some of our other posts.

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