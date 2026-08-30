Colts WR Keenan Allen Arrested on DUI Charge

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested early Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated.

IMPD police report and jail records, Allen, 34, was arrested around 1 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis in the 100 block of South Meridian Street.

Allen faces preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated while endangering a person.

Allen joined the Colts this offseason on a one-year contract after spending most of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Colts have not announced any disciplinary action involving Allen.