Barguments: Dolly Edition!
Each week we get together with our friend Dan “Bass” Levy for a little round of Barguments. Barguments is simply a trivial debate or argument you would have with your friends while hanging out in a bar.
Today, in honor of the late legendary Dolly Parton, we have a special edition of Barguments.
The debate in question: Name a famous line in a movie that would sound EVEN BETTER if it were said by Dolly Parton.
Hammer, Dan, and the crew give a wide range of answers from DeNiro in Taxi Driver to Austin Powers and Napoleon Dynamite. Here all the answers, as A.I. Dolly reads each quote for us!
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