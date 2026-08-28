Barguments: Dolly Edition!

Each week we get together with our friend Dan “Bass” Levy for a little round of Barguments. Barguments is simply a trivial debate or argument you would have with your friends while hanging out in a bar.

Today, in honor of the late legendary Dolly Parton, we have a special edition of .

The debate in question: Name a famous line in a movie that would sound EVEN BETTER if it were said by Dolly Parton.

Hammer, Dan, and the crew give a wide range of answers from DeNiro in Taxi Driver to Austin Powers and Napoleon Dynamite. Here all the answers, as A.I. Dolly reads each quote for us!