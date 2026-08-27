Trump Changes Lake Ontario To Lake America

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump is officially changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”

Trump signed an executive order from the Oval Office Thursday, saying the name change goes into effect immediately. Trump signed the order as the U.S. and Canada ramp up their trade war.

The President said Canada has been treating the U.S. poorly, and again said the country acts like it’s a U.S. state.

The name of Lake Ontario predates the establishment of Canada and was named by indigenous peoples sometime in the 1600’s.