Coming Together to Help Hoosiers Affected by Flooding

Many Hoosier families are still recovering from the aftermath of the devasting flooding that took place here in Central Indiana. Today the Hammer and Nigel Show, along with all of our sister-stations with Radio One Indianapolis, Fox 59, CBS 4 gathered at Kroger in Noblesville in hopes of raising money for our neighbors.

Hammer spoke with Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen about how the city is doing and what we can do to help.

A big thank you to all listeners who stopped by to donate and Kroger customers who rounded up their grocery bills.

If you would like to donate to help supply safe shelter, meals, emergency supplies and support for families recovering, visit our Help in the Heartland page, partnered with the American Red Cross.