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Dolly Parton's Top 5 Most Famous Sayings

Dolly Parton’s Top 5 Most Famous Sayings

Her sayings came from interviews, books, speeches, and social media over the course of her career, and together they paint a picture of a woman who never took herself too seriously.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Top 5 Dolly Parton Sayings Of All-Time

Dolly Parton didn’t just write hit songs she wrote wisdom. Over decades in the spotlight, she became just as famous for her sharp wit and down-home wisdom as she was for her music, dropping one-liners that were equal parts hilarious, self-deprecating, and quietly profound.

Whether she was talking about self-image, ambition, faith, or just how much it costs to look that glamorous, Dolly had a way of turning everyday truths into lines people wanted to remember, repeat, and even embroider on pillows.

Her sayings came from interviews, books, speeches, and social media over the course of her career, and together they paint a picture of a woman who never took herself too seriously, but always took her values seriously.

As we remember her legacy, here are five of Dolly’s most famous sayings and where they came from.

RELATED | 5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton

RELATED | Dolly Parton Launching Travel Center in Tennessee

“Find out who you are, and do it on purpose.”

One of her most quoted lines, shared repeatedly in interviews, including with TODAY, where she expanded on staying true to yourself rather than copying others.

“You’d be surprised how much it costs to look this cheap!”

A classic Dollyism poking fun at her own glam persona, widely cited among her most quoted one-liners over the years.

“If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”

Shared by Dolly on Twitter in 2013, this line became one of her most repeated pieces of encouragement about pushing through hard times.

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”

A favorite quote pulled from her interviews and public speeches, often cited as a reminder to prioritize what truly matters.

“To thine own self be true.”

Originally a line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Dolly has said this was her mother Avie Lee’s favorite phrase, one she carried with her throughout her life and career, as she shared in a conversation with TODAY.com.

Dolly Parton’s Top 5 Most Famous Sayings was originally published on hankfm.com

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