Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/26/26: Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Loida Rodriguez from the Red Cross joins Tony to provide “Help in the Heartland”
American Federation of Teachers boycotts Target because they won’t condemn ICE
Been a rough week for Target
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen joins Tony to talk about the flood damage and recovery
Trump disaster declaration for Indiana
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