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5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton

She never left her mountain roots behind, even as she crossed into pop stardom, Hollywood, and philanthropy.

Published on August 26, 2026
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  • Dolly's songwriting blended personal tales and universal themes, resonating with generations.
  • Her transition from country to pop stardom showcased her versatility and genre-bridging talent.
  • Dolly's unwavering authenticity and generosity defined her as a force of nature in entertainment.
Dolly Parton In Concert
Source: Gary Miller / Getty

5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton wasn’t just a country music icon, she was a force of nature who turned a “dirt poor” upbringing in the Smoky Mountains into one of the most beloved careers in American entertainment history.

From her homemade guitar as a child to selling out arenas, headlining films, and building an empire that included Dollywood and the Imagination Library, Dolly did it all with unmatched warmth, wit, and authenticity.

She never left her mountain roots behind, even as she crossed into pop stardom, Hollywood, and philanthropy. Her songwriting told stories that felt both deeply personal and universally human, and her voice became the soundtrack to generations.

The world says goodbye to a true legend, but her music, her generosity, and her larger-than-life spirit will live on forever. Here are five songs that capture exactly what made Dolly, Dolly.

5 songs that define Dolly Parton:

“Jolene”

Inspired by a flirtatious red-headed bank teller who Dolly said had her eye on husband Carl Dean, “Jolene” became one of the most covered songs in music history, from The White Stripes to Beyoncé. Its haunting minor-key melody and raw vulnerability showed a songwriting depth that set Dolly apart from typical country fare of the era.

“I Will Always Love You”

Written as a heartfelt goodbye to mentor and business partner Porter Wagoner when Dolly left his show to pursue a solo career, the song became a global phenomenon nearly 20 years later when Whitney Houston’s version for “The Bodyguard” became one of the best-selling singles of all time. Dolly turned down Elvis Presley’s request to record it because he wanted half the publishing rights.

“9 to 5”

Written for the film of the same name, in which Dolly made her acting debut alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the song became an anthem for working-class Americans and a feminist rallying cry. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Dolly an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

“Coat of Many Colors”

Widely considered one of the greatest storytelling songs ever written, it’s based on Dolly’s own childhood, when her mother sewed her a coat from scraps of fabric and she was mocked by classmates for wearing it. Dolly herself called it her favorite song she’s ever written, a tribute to resilience and family love born from poverty.

“Here You Come Again”

This song marked Dolly’s crossover into pop stardom, topping the country charts and reaching the pop Top 5. Written by the legendary songwriting duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, it proved Dolly could bridge genres without losing her country identity, opening the door for her Hollywood and mainstream success in the years that followed.

5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton was originally published on hankfm.com

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