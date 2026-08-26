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5 Songs That Define Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton wasn’t just a country music icon, she was a force of nature who turned a “dirt poor” upbringing in the Smoky Mountains into one of the most beloved careers in American entertainment history.

From her homemade guitar as a child to selling out arenas, headlining films, and building an empire that included Dollywood and the Imagination Library, Dolly did it all with unmatched warmth, wit, and authenticity.

She never left her mountain roots behind, even as she crossed into pop stardom, Hollywood, and philanthropy. Her songwriting told stories that felt both deeply personal and universally human, and her voice became the soundtrack to generations.

The world says goodbye to a true legend, but her music, her generosity, and her larger-than-life spirit will live on forever. Here are five songs that capture exactly what made Dolly, Dolly.

5 songs that define Dolly Parton:

“Jolene”

Inspired by a flirtatious red-headed bank teller who Dolly said had her eye on husband Carl Dean, “Jolene” became one of the most covered songs in music history, from The White Stripes to Beyoncé. Its haunting minor-key melody and raw vulnerability showed a songwriting depth that set Dolly apart from typical country fare of the era.