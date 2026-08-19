Pat McAfee Releases a Country Album

Professional football, building a podcast empire, highly entertaining sports analyst and now country music artist? Pat McAfee is adding a new chapter to his résumé—and football isn’t part of it.

Former Colts player and the man behind the ever-growing The Pat McAfee Show is throwing his (cowboy) hat in the ring in an all-new venture. McAfee has dropped his debut country album, The Diary of A Polarizing Figure.

The colorful commentator released his first single, Blue Collar Symphony and it’s fittingly enough getting polarizing reviews online.

McAfee said that while this project feels out of left field, he’s been songwriting for around two decades about his own experiences and the way people have viewed him. The album was really about showing his children he is more than just what public opinions and headlines say about him.

The album was backed by several well-known Nashville artists and producers like ERNEST. McAfee said he was inspired by Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Whether the haters like it or not, we have a feeling Pat couldn’t care less. The man just signed a deal with ESPN for reportedly $60 million. In the words of the late great Toby Keith, “How Do You Like Me Now?!”

Let us know what you think of McAffee’s new single, are you has split as the Hammer and Nigel show?

Listen to Nigel and guest co-host Guy Relford react to the first single.