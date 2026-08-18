Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/18/26: Carmel Sewage, Abdul El-Sayed
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Carmel officials say raw sewage could flow into the White River
Abdul El-Sayed wants to eliminate private medicine
Historically, out of power parties win during the midterms, but the Dems aren’t polling so great.
What’s that TV Theme Song? The Simpsons
Tony easily gets!
This didn’t age too well
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