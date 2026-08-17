Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/17/26:
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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7 dead after historic flooding in Indianapolis
Former Vice President Mike Pence joins to talk about “What Conservatives Believe”
Trump will reduce military exercises with S Korea because they fail to support us in the war with Iran
What’s that TV Theme Song? Redemption Monday – Women in Prison
Tony FINALLY gets it!
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