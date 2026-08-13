Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/13/26: Jason Hammer, Pat McAfee
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Jason Hammer should be disqualified the title of Deep Fried Oreo Eating champion
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Peggy Flanagan Doesn’t Think “Gender Affirming Care” Should Have an Age Limit
Today on the Marketplace: 10K Gold Roulette Ring
The people mad at Pat McAfee is proof that TDS has become religion.
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