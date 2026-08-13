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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/13/26: Jason Hammer, Pat McAfee

Tony Katz: Jason Hammer, Pro Trans Peggy Flanagan, Gaudy Roulette Ring, TDS over Pat McAfee

Published on August 13, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Jason Hammer should be disqualified the title of Deep Fried Oreo Eating champion

Jason Hammer was named “Sexiest Man in Beech Grove!”
Source: Photoshop. / Hammer and Nigel Show

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Peggy Flanagan Doesn’t Think “Gender Affirming Care” Should Have an Age Limit

Today on the Marketplace:    10K Gold Roulette Ring

The people mad at Pat McAfee is proof that TDS has become religion.

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