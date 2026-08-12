Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/12/26: Zionsville Arrest, Bad WI & MI polling
Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/12/26: Zionsville Arrest, Bad WI & MI polling
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Zionsville Police Department makes arrest in Main Street arson investigation
How were the polls so wrong in WI and MI?
Trump brags about US Economy
What’s that TV Theme Song? MacGyver
Tony gets with help from the Chat room.
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