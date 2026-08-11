Adam Vinatieri Hilarious NFL Hall of Fame Speech

Former Colts/Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri was (finally) inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and brought down the house with his hilarious speech.

Vinatieri stole the show Saturday during the NFL Hall of Fame ceremony. Moments after receiving his gold jacket, Vinatieri playfully poked fun at his former teammates and coaches who helped his career.

Here’s some of Hammer and Nigel’s favorite moments:

A on-the-nose (or rather forehead) shot at his former teammate Peyton Manning.

“And Peyton, thank you for generously donating your forehead for today’s teleprompter. Okay, okay, A gigantic forehead means a big brain, and your football IQ is unmatched.”

Calling his out Pat McAfee, with a ballsy joke.

“Hey, Pat McAfee’s here in the crowd today. Great to see you, brother. The only person who enjoyed holding my balls more than my wife. She held for me in the off season when everyone else was gone.”

And a friendly hit at his former coach, Bill Belichick and his 25 year-old girlfriend.

“Unfortunately, Bill couldn’t make it here today. There’s a lot going on at UNC right now. He may be on a recruiting trip right now looking for the next Lawrence Taylor,” Vinatieri said. “I thought it was because training camp had already started. But in truth it’s because he is judging his girlfriend’s cheerleading competition. … All jokes aside, in my opinion Bill is the greatest coach of all time.”

Listen to Hammer and Nigel react to Vinny’s hilarious speech here: