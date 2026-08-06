Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/6/26: Braun Gas Relief, 2nd Amendment
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Gov. Mike Braun says he is doing a NEW energy emergency to extend gas tax holiday based on Ukraine-Russia conflict instead of war in Iran
Now it’s 12 states having cyberattacks on water systems
Fed governors now talking about rate hikes
Anti 2A Dems keep on attacking the right to self defense
More from WIBC 93.1 FM