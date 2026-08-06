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Gov. Braun Talks Gas Tax Holiday Extension, Andy Zay & More

Gov. Braun Talks Gas Tax Holiday Extension, Andy Zay & More

Published on August 5, 2026
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Gov. Mike Braun joined The Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss several of the state’s biggest issues, including the gas tax, utility rates and recent leadership changes in state government.

One of the biggest topics of conversation was the recent extension of the state gas tax holiday. Braun initially suspended the gas tax for Indiana to help ease the price hikes at the pumps following instability in the Middle East.

With the original suspension set to expire, Braun said he was able to extend the gas tax holiday by declaring a statewide energy emergency. He cited ongoing disruptions to global oil supplies caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as Canadian wildfires, as the primary reasons for the extension.

When asked whether Indiana should permanently eliminate the gas tax, Braun said it’s a conversation worth having, while noting the tax has traditionally been used to fund road and bridge projects.

“If we keep doing that year after year, that opens up all kinds of things we can do to give tax less as long as we can get more done with less,” Braun said.

The conversation also turned to recent leadership changes in state government. Braun welcomed Senate President pro tem Rod Bray’s decision not to seek another leadership term, saying it “takes away an impediment” to advancing his agenda on issues including property taxes, health care and utility reform.

Braun also discussed his decision to remove Andy Zay from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission after Zay voted in favor of an AES rate increase. The governor said he wants commissioners who prioritize ratepayers and described the move as a management decision aimed at ensuring the commission reflects that philosophy.

Catch the full conversation with Hammer and Nigel here;

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