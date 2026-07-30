Why Philip Foust is Running For Marion County Prosecutor

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Philip Foust, a Republican candidate for Marion County prosecutor, joins Brian Baker and Jerry Lopez to discuss his vision for restoring confidence in the county’s criminal justice system.

A Harvard-educated attorney and former deputy prosecutor, Foust argues that the prosecutor’s office has become too focused on politics instead of public safety and equal justice under the law.

During the conversation, Foust criticizes the handling of the investigation into current Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears and disputes claims that the prosecutor’s office lacked authority to investigate the Hogsett administration. He also shares his concerns about repeat offenders being released back into the community and outlines why he believes stronger accountability is needed to reduce violent crime.

Foust identifies juvenile crime as one of Marion County’s most urgent challenges, arguing that young offenders must face meaningful consequences to deter future criminal behavior. Throughout the interview, he emphasizes that while he is running as a Republican, his priority is serving the people of Marion County—not advancing a political agenda.

Listen to the full interview to hear Foust explain his plans for reforming the prosecutor’s office and improving public safety: