Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/28/26: Fauci Diaries, Trump will act on Iran “If”
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
The Fauci diaries and the Biden tapes.
What do you mean Trump is ready for military action “if” talks fail?
Trump to Netanyahu: I’ll sell F-35’s to anyone I want
The old “allah commanded me” bit
Cracker Barrel CEO resigns
Trump rally in Michigan
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