Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/23/26: Sophie C, Dumb Dems

Catch the show in its entirety here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

AOC defends DSA “It’s a Free Country”

Rep Summer Lee confuses Josh’s

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

‘Squad’ member Summer Lee mixes up two Jewish Dems – then Ilhan Omar tries to defend her and gets reminded of her own vote

Mark Ruffalo says he’s done talking to Jewish actors.