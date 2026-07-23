Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/23/26: Sophie C, Dumb Dems
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Sophie Cunningham standing firm on common sense
AOC defends DSA “It’s a Free Country”
Rep Summer Lee confuses Josh’s
‘Squad’ member Summer Lee mixes up two Jewish Dems – then Ilhan Omar tries to defend her and gets reminded of her own vote
Mark Ruffalo says he’s done talking to Jewish actors.
ARTIST: The Smithereens
SONG: Girl Like You
ALBUM: 11
YEAR: 1989
What’s that TV Theme Song? The Honeymooners
Tony misses!
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