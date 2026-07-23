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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/23/26: Sophie C, Dumb Dems

Tony Katz: Sophie Cunningham, Dumb Democrats thinking that people look alike, Smithereens, Honeymooners

Published on July 23, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Sophie Cunningham standing firm on common sense

AOC defends DSA “It’s a Free Country”

Rep Summer Lee confuses Josh’s

‘Squad’ member Summer Lee mixes up two Jewish Dems – then Ilhan Omar tries to defend her and gets reminded of her own vote

Mark Ruffalo says he’s done talking to Jewish actors.

Thursday Music Moment:

Related Stories

ARTIST: The Smithereens

SONG: Girl Like You

ALBUM: 11

YEAR: 1989

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Honeymooners

Tony misses!

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