Caitlin Clark Featured on NBA 2K27 Deluxe Cover

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will be featured on the cover of the NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition, 2K announced Wednesday.

Clark becomes the first WNBA player to appear on her own global cover for the NBA 2K franchise.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and three-time WNBA All-Star starter is being recognized for her impact on women’s basketball since entering the league.

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world,” Clark said. “To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women’s basketball gets to show up on that stage too, and I am proud to be part of that.”

Clark joins San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who will appear on the Standard Edition cover, and Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose, who will be featured on the limited-time Ultra Edition.

NBA 2K27 will be released September 4 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2. Deluxe and Ultra Edition owners will have early access beginning August 28.