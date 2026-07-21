Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/21/26: Greenwood Tax, Netanyahu Mamdani
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Greenwood Common Council approves wheel and vehicle excise tax
Trump laughs at idea Mamdani can arrest Netanyahu – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-benjamin-netanyahu-arrest-mamdani-war-criminal/
Democrat socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier refuses to say if she supports Hakeem Jeffries in leadership
Meanwhile, the Houthis really think they can block the Red Sea – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jul/20/houthi-blockade-opens-new-front-middle-east-war-even-mediators-work/
What’s that TV Theme Song? Barney & Friends
Tony gets!
50% tariff tax on Canada
Nicaragua cancels elections