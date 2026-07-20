Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/20/26: Canadien Smoke, Flock Cams, Maher

Catch the show in its entirety here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Trump: “Our air has been poisoned” by the Canadien Wildfires

NYC DSA Co-Chair family left Communism in Peru because of Communism. Yet, he wants communism here

Andy Burnham will make the English nostalgic for Keir Starmer

Flock cameras are not acceptable and have to go

Body found in home of Rep. Pressley’s husband – https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/rep-ayanna-pressley-husband-conan-harris-boston-home-body-found/

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Bill Maher said he’s considering voting Republican because the Dems are becoming Communist

President of the California teachers union says “we need to be in the streets” to “fight back against this fascist regime.”