Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/20/26: Canadien Smoke, Flock Cams, Maher
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Trump: “Our air has been poisoned” by the Canadien Wildfires
Andy Burnham will make the English nostalgic for Keir Starmer
NYC DSA Co-Chair family left Communism in Peru because of Communism. Yet, he wants communism here
Flock cameras are not acceptable and have to go
Body found in home of Rep. Pressley’s husband – https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/rep-ayanna-pressley-husband-conan-harris-boston-home-body-found/
Bill Maher said he’s considering voting Republican because the Dems are becoming Communist
President of the California teachers union says “we need to be in the streets” to “fight back against this fascist regime.”