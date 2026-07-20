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Rain delays Music City Grand Prix until Monday

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3 p.m

Published on July 20, 2026

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NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix is set for Monday afternoon after rain and thunderstorms forced IndyCar to postpone the race.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3 p.m. The race has also been shortened from 300 laps to 225 because of a forecast calling for record heat and a heat index above 100 degrees.

The race was supposed to start Sunday evening but was delayed several times. It was first pushed back until after the FIFA World Cup final went into extra time. Before drivers could take the track, thunderstorms and heavy rain moved into Nashville.

Rain Sunday evening also halted efforts to dry the track, leaving IndyCar with no choice but to move the race to Monday.

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