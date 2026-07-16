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AI Tools That Can Help You Make Money In 2026

Celebrate National AI Day by discovering AI tools that can help you make money. From content creation to graphic design and more.

Published on July 16, 2026

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  • Harness AI to create content, graphics, and videos for clients on freelance platforms like Fiverr and Upwork.
  • Use AI-powered design tools to create digital products and services to sell on platforms like Etsy and your own website.
  • Leverage AI to streamline business operations, from transcription and video editing to website building and marketing automation.
Businessman holding tablet with glowing blue artificial intelligence bank hologram. Modern financial technology concept showing smart digital banking, automated wealth management, and AI finance.
Source: hirun / Getty

July 16 is National AI Day, a reminder of just how quickly artificial intelligence is changing the way we work, create, and even make money. Whether you love it or you’re still a little skeptical, one thing is clear AI isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Instead of fearing the technology, why not use it to your advantage? From writing and graphic design to video editing, website building, and digital marketing, there are countless AI tools that can help you launch a side hustle, grow a business, or create an extra stream of income.

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If you’ve been wondering where to start, here are AI tools that can help you put artificial intelligence to work for your wallet.

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ChatGPT

How you can make money: Offer blog writing, website copy, email marketing, resumes, or social media content on Fiverr or Upwork.

Canva AI

How you can make money: Design flyers, social media graphics, business cards, restaurant menus, and sell them to local businesses.

Adobe Express AI

How you can make money: Create marketing graphics, event promotions, and YouTube thumbnails for clients.

CapCut AI

How you can make money: Edit TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts for influencers and businesses.

Microsoft Designer

How you can make money: Create logos, invitations, social media posts, and digital products to sell on Etsy.

Leonardo AI

How you can make money: Generate custom artwork for t-shirts, posters, mugs, phone cases, and print-on-demand stores.

Ideogram AI

How you can make money: Design typography-based shirts, stickers, and apparel with eye-catching text graphics.

Google Gemini

How you can make money: Write newsletters, business plans, grant proposals, and website content for clients.

Perplexity AI

How you can make money: Research competitors, gather market data, and create reports businesses will pay for.

NotebookLM

How you can make money: Turn long PDFs or meetings into summaries and study guides for students or professionals.

ElevenLabs

How you can make money: Create voiceovers for YouTube videos, audiobooks, podcasts, and commercials.

Otter.ai

How you can make money: Transcribe meetings, interviews, podcasts, and videos for businesses and creators.

Copy.ai

How you can make money: Create product descriptions, ad copy, and landing pages for e-commerce brands.

Pixlr AI

How you can make money: Enhance product photos for Amazon, Shopify, and Facebook Marketplace sellers and create CGI type of videos.

Remove.bg

How you can make money: Remove image backgrounds for e-commerce stores, photographers, and Etsy sellers.

Clipchamp AI

How you can make money: Turn long videos into short-form content for social media clients.

Durable AI

How you can make money: Build simple business websites in minutes and charge clients for setup.

HubSpot AI

How you can make money: Write email campaigns and marketing sequences for small businesses.

Notion AI

How you can make money: Organize business systems, SOPs, and workflows for companies.

Tome AI

How you can make money: Create investor presentations and business proposals for startups.

Gamma AI

How you can make money: Build presentations, pitch decks, and sales proposals for entrepreneurs & business owners.

Luma AI

How you can make money: Produce cinematic product videos for small businesses and e-commerce brands.

Suno AI

How you can make money: Create royalty-free background music for YouTubers, businesses, and content creators.

AI Tools That Can Help You Make Money In 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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