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Oldest Fast Food Chains in America That We Still Love Today

Discover the oldest fast food chains in America that are still open today. From historic burger joints to iconic fried chicken spots adn more.

Published on July 16, 2026

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  • Fast food has been a staple in American culture for generations, with some chains serving customers for nearly 100 years.
  • Many of these classic chains were founded in the mid-20th century, each with its own unique origin story and signature menu items.
  • The passage highlights the enduring popularity and evolution of these beloved fast food brands, which continue to hold a special place in the hearts of Americans.
Two images: a large red Popeyes logo and a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen sign with the company's rooster logo.
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Fast food has been a part of American culture for generations, with some restaurants serving customers for nearly a century. Long before drive-thrus and food delivery apps became the norm, these iconic chains built loyal followings with signature burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, and other classic menu items.

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While countless restaurants have come and gone over the years, these are some of the oldest fast food chains in America that are still serving customers today and they’re still among the country’s favorite places to grab a quick, familiar meal.

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Popeyes

Popeyes was created on June 12, 1972, by entrepreneur Alvin C. Copeland Sr. It originally opened as “Chicken on the Run” in Arabi, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans in St. Bernard Parish.

Five Guys

Five Guys was created in 1986 by founders Jerry and Janie Murrell in Arlington, Virginia. The very first restaurant was a small carry-out burger spot located in Arlington’s Westmont Shopping Center.

Chick-fil-A

The first official Chick-fil-A restaurant was created in 1967 by founder S. Truett Cathy in Atlanta, Georgia. However, the true story of the brand began 21 years earlier in 1946, when Truett Cathy and his brother Ben opened a tiny, 24-hour diner called The Dwarf Grill (later renamed The Dwarf House) in Hapeville, Georgia.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s was created on November 15, 1969, by founder Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. The very first restaurant was located at 257 East Broad Street, where Thomas sought to create a fast-food experience that served high-quality, fresh food rather than mass-produced, frozen items.

Arby’s

Arby’s was created on July 23, 1964, by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel in Boardman, Ohio. The brothers wanted to open a fast-food franchise that served something other than hamburgers, choosing to focus on freshly sliced, high-quality roast beef sandwiches instead.

Subway

Subway was created on August 28, 1965, by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It originally opened under the name “Pete’s Super Submarines” after Buck gave DeLuca a $1,000 loan to help fund his college education.

Domino’s

Domino’s was created on December 9, 1960, by brothers Tom and James Monaghan in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The brothers purchased a small, existing pizzeria called “DomiNick’s” for a total of $500, borrowing $900 to fund the purchase and business operations. 

Taco Bell

Taco Bell was created on March 21, 1962, by founder Glen Bell in Downey, California. Before opening the first Taco Bell, Bell actually ran a hamburger and hot dog stand called Bell’s Drive-In, where he watched long lines form at a Mexican restaurant across the street that sold hard-shell tacos.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut was created on May 31, 1958, by brothers Dan and Frank Carney in Wichita, Kansas. The brothers were college students at Wichita State University when they borrowed $600 from their mother to open a pizzeria in a small, brick building.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars was created on May 8, 1959, by husband-and-wife founders Mike and Marian Ilitch in Garden City, Michigan. The couple invested their life savings of $10,000 to open a single pizza shop in a strip mall.

Sonic

Sonic Drive-In was created on June 18, 1953, by founder Troy Smith Sr. in Shawnee, Oklahoma. It originally opened as a small, walk-up root beer and hot dog stand named “Top Hat Drive-In.”

Burger King

Burger King was created on July 23, 1953, by Keith J. Kramer and Matthew Burns in Jacksonville, Florida. It originally opened under the name “Insta-Burger King” because the cooking process revolved around a piece of equipment called the “Insta-Broiler,” which cooked burgers incredibly fast.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box was created on February 21, 1951, by businessman Robert O. Peterson in San Diego, California. The first location opened at 6270 El Cajon Boulevard, converted from one of Peterson’s existing drive-in restaurants called Oscar’s. 

KFC

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) was officially created as a franchise brand on September 24, 1952, by founder Harland Sanders in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. was created on July 17, 1941, by young entrepreneurs Carl and Margaret Karcher in Los Angeles, California.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger® was created on October 22, 1948, by husband-and-wife founders Harry and Esther Snyder in Baldwin Park, California.

McDonald’s

The original McDonald’s was created on May 15, 1940, by brothers Richard and Maurice (“Dick and Mac”) McDonald in San Bernardino, California. It started as a drive-in barbecue restaurant before the brothers made history by shutting it down to reinvent their business model.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen was created on June 22, 1940, by founders John Fremont McCullough, his son Alex McCullough, and their business partner Sherb Noble in Joliet, Illinois.

A&W Restaurants

A&W Restaurants was created on June 20, 1919, by founder Roy W. Allen in Lodi, California. On that hot summer day, Allen set up a roadside stand to sell a unique, creamy root beer recipe he had purchased from a pharmacist, timed perfectly to celebrate the homecoming of World War I veterans.

White Castle

White Castle was created on March 10, 1921, by founders Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson in Wichita, Kansas.

Oldest Fast Food Chains in America That We Still Love Today was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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