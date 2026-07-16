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The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the Class of 2026, with some of country music’s biggest stars and most accomplished songwriters among the finalists.

Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Phil Vassar are nominated in the Songwriter/Artist category. Swift, whose songwriting has earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple Grammy Awards, would make history as the youngest woman ever inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Lambert is also among the year’s high-profile nominees, with her extensive catalog of hit songs—including “Choosin’ Texas”—helping cement her reputation as one of country music’s most respected songwriters. Stapleton, meanwhile, has built an impressive songwriting résumé through his own acclaimed solo career and the numerous hits he has written for other artists.

The Songwriter-only category features an equally accomplished group of Nashville’s top hitmakers: Jim Beavers, Shawn Camp, Rodney Clawson, Dallas Davidson, Marv Green, Lee Thomas Miller, Neil Thrasher and Chris Tompkins.

The nominees have collectively contributed to some of country music’s most memorable songs and successful careers. From chart-topping singles to enduring fan favorites, their work has played a major role in shaping the sound of modern country music.

Two songwriters from the Songwriter-only category and one nominee from the Songwriter/Artist category will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year.

Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees was originally published on hankfm.com