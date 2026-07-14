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Bison Charges Man, Throws Him 8 Feet Up in the Air

Published on July 13, 2026

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“You want a piece of me?!” -the bison, probably

A bison in Yellowstone National Park charged a tourist sending him upwards of 8 feet in the air.

It’s mating season in Wyoming for bison and this bull was ready to prove himself. Some tourists at Yellowstone National Park received quite the wildlife experience after a bison wandered into the Bridge Bay campground.

A professional photographer who was there with his wife, said the bison looked angry and agitated. The bull was resting in a dirt pile when a 65 year-old man and his grandson, who were dozens of feet away from the bison, took out their phones to take a picture. As the man and boy started to walk away, a pick-up truck passed by which caused the bison to get up and charge.

The truck quickly drove away and the bison zeroed in on the man and his grandson who had hid behind some trees.

The video, captured by the photographer, shows the bison chasing the man around trees. The bull eventually caught up right behind the man sending him about 8 feet in the air.

After the man fell to the ground, the photographer stopped recording and tried to distract the bison. “I was really afraid he was going to gore the guy on the ground, so I stopped videotaping and ran at the bison, yelled loud, and was trying to be as big and intimidating as possible.” Other campers joined in on chasing out the bison.

The witness said everyone was at a respectful distance; the bison was looking for a fight. “You can tell he was agitated, pissed off and charging anything and everything,”

The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

National Park Service, advise visitors stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other large animals. Bison can run up to 35 mph and can become especially aggressive during the summer breeding season.

DAMN NATURE, YOU SCARY!

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