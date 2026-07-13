Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/13/26: Dem Communism, AI Garbage Trucks
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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JMV: Laiatu Latu is the man to watch this season
Today’s Popcorn Moment: GOP to focus on the Democrat love for Communism as the midterms approach
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Now we have to worry about AI Garbage Trucks!
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