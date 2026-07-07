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Pringles’ Latest Venture: Hot Dog Buns in a Can!

Published on July 7, 2026

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In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Pringles has announced they are taking their signature chip flavors to a new level: hot dog buns… in a can!

Pringles Pop Dog Buns will be potato-based hot dog buns infused with their most iconic flavors. The limited-edition run will be Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard.

Pringles’ press release said this is part of the ‘Once You Pop’ campaign, “With our new ‘Once You Pop’ campaign, our mission is to continually deliver the unexpected to our fans. We’re reimagining ordinary, bland buns and transforming them into an extraordinarily flavorful experience fit for our iconic cans.”

The hot dog buns will be available for purchase on National Hot Dog Day, July 8th through the 15th online. If you like your buns in a can, then check them out for yourself here!

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