Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/7/26: Team USA Out, Toyota in Texas

Tony Katz: Team USA out of World Cup, Toyota moves manufacturing to Texas from Mexico, GOP isn't competing in all state seats, Rare Earth Minerals

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Team USA fail in the World Cup

Toyota moving manufacturing from Mexico to Texas

GOP not running in all races, Dems are

Pentagon to allow critical minerals plants on US Army bases

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Archer (2009 TV series)

Related Stories

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A smiling young boy wearing an orange shirt and green shorts, sitting on a chain-link fence.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy’s West Side

Coroner badge with "State of Indiana" and "Hendricks County" text.
Local  |  Staff

Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

Several people, including police officers, standing outside a residential building with a pickup truck parked nearby.
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Dead, Several Hurt in Separate Fort Wayne Shootings

A close up of a vibrant, flowing American flag.
Politics  |  Nick Cottongim

Full Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

Multiple vehicles involved in a car accident on a city street, with police officers investigating the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Crash on Indy’s East Side Kills a Man

Doctor Reviewing and Signing Medical Insurance Documentation for Patient Coverage Verification, Healthcare Benefits Administration with Digital Health Protection Overlay in Modern Medical Workspace
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Details 80-hour Monthly Work Mandate for HIP Members

A long corridor filled with rows of computer servers and networking equipment in a data center.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Rejects Data Center Moratorium, Moves Zoning Plan Forward

Local News
Promotional poster for Garth Brooks' "Blame It All on My Roots" arena tour, featuring a close-up of the singer performing on stage.
Local  |  John Herrick

Garth Brooks to Perform in Indianapolis Coming up in August

Marion County Jail
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southport Chief Enters Sheriff’s Race

Indiana county council seal with eagle icon and text "Marion County Council
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Marion County Curfew Rules Stay Unchanged for 17-Year-Olds

indianapolis-city-county-building
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Council Approves Increase in Indy Vehicle Tax

handcuffs and gavel on the keyboard of a computer.
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Adams County Deputy Accused of Forging Documents

Police lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Police: 19-Month-Old Boy Dies in Lawrence After Being Found Unresponsive in Retention Pond

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Murder-Suicide Reported on Indy’s East Side

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a serious expression, wearing a black jacket.
Local  |  Staff

Police: Carmel Man Tried to Convince Children to Send Him Nude Photos

A yellow table with the Indy Center for Conflict Resolution logo and text promoting community-based conflict resolution programs.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Leaders Confront Why Conflicts Turn into Gunfire

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  FOX 59

Muncie Bank Robbery Leads to Man Detained

Hotels for Homeless logo on a yellow background, showing a simple bed icon.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Zero-Barrier Non-Profit Fights to Keep Homeless Out of Jail

Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD Reports Dozens of Open Homicide Cases

Police lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

10-Year-Old Boy Dead, Several Hurt in Separate Gary Shootings

A smiling woman with long reddish-brown hair in a car.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Dad Searches for Answers 6 Years after Daughter’s Death

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close