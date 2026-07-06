Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/6/26: Trump to Turkey, Communism

Trump: Long live the cause of Independence This angered the leftists PA Gov refused to be represented at the Washington Mall

Trump off to Turkey Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As Caleb Hammer shows, they are also morons who don’t know what they are saying

Gas tax suspended again in Indiana