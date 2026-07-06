Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/6/26: Trump to Turkey, Communism
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Trump: Long live the cause of Independence
This angered the leftists
PA Gov refused to be represented at the Washington Mall
Trump off to Turkey
As Caleb Hammer shows, they are also morons who don’t know what they are saying
Gas tax suspended again in Indiana
Mexico fans outside England hotel at 2a
Trump calls out the threat of Communism here in the US
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