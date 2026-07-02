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The Hammer and Nigel Show

Save Big on Your Independence Day Party with Chrystal Hammer!

Published on July 2, 2026

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We’re celebrating America’s 250th which means we are eating like real ‘MERICANS this weekend!

We called in the best coupon clipper in town to help you get the best deals for your Independence Day cookout. “The Crazy Coupon Lady,” Chrystal Hammer gives us the lowdown on how you can save at Meijer and Kroger this weekend.

From hot dogs and burgers to drinks, desserts and all the sides, Chrystal isn’t messing around. Get your notes out and download those reward apps, it’s time to save with some “dills!”

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