Fans Are Paying to Be Buried Next to Celebrities

Some people like to collect autographs from celebrities, some want a selfie, and then there are the “cemetery stalkers.”

Super fans are paying upwards of $200,000 to be buried someday near their favorite celebrity.

A Marilyn Monroe fan has taken his love of the Blonde Bombshell to the extreme as he shelled out $195,000 for a one-space mausoleum crypt near MM’s resting place in Los Angeles.

The 62-year-old tech investor bought his spot at an auction and told The Post, “it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend eternity with the most iconic actress of all time — and she’s definitely my favorite blonde!”

The staff at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park, where many celebrities are buried say 70% of their plots have been sold in advance because of proximity to certain celebrities.

One Judy Garland fan said he bought a glass-front niche (a small compartment that holds a urn) just steps from Dorothy herself. He paid around $50,000 for his small area. There’s no place like home, which in this case includes your final home!

Let us know if there is a celebrity you’d pay to be buried next too? We’re starting plots next to Hammer’s at $20 and a case of beer.