Braun Discusses Gas Tax, Utilities, and Road Repairs

Governor Mike Braun sat down with the Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss the state of the state’s economy, the challenges of the IURC, and the future of the state.

Braun pointed to declining gas prices as welcome relief for families, noting Indiana has had some of the lowest gas prices in the nation in recent months. He said he’ll review whether to extend the state’s temporary gas tax suspension in early July, while balancing the need to fund road and bridge projects.

Braun also defended the state’s investment in road infrastructure, emphasizing that gas tax revenue is dedicated exclusively to roads and bridges. He acknowledged that some drivers may not see improvements in every community, particularly in Indianapolis where local governments oversee many road projects, but stressed that maintaining Indiana’s extensive highway network is critical to the state’s economy.

Braun added that lawmakers will need to address how to sustainably fund transportation infrastructure in the future as fuel tax revenues begin to level off while construction costs remain elevated.

The governor also addressed utility costs and his recent leadership change at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Braun said affordability remains one of his top priorities and wants future commission decisions to better consider the impact on ratepayers while maintaining reliable utility service.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, Braun encouraged Hoosiers to celebrate with family and their local communities. He noted the state has provided funding to all 92 counties to support local celebrations and said he’ll spend the holiday in southern Indiana with his family.

Listen to the full conversation with Gov. Braun here: