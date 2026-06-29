Tony Katz 1st Hr 6/29/26: Iran can’t be trusted, TPS

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

TSA finds smoke grenades at the Indianapolis Airport

Comcast to Split Into Two Companies via Spin-Off of NBCUniversal

Iran can’t be trusted, and now we are destroying more military targets – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/mideast-fighting-widens-with-attacks-on-bahrain-hormuz-tanker-30a313a8?mod=article_inline

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….and we are destroying targets we already destroyed – https://x.com/jengriffinfnc/status/2070993920327332069?s=51

….maybe we should not have let up – https://x.com/petehegseth/status/2071027100950172138?s=51

….additional targets hit – https://x.com/centcom/status/2070987021930102919?s=51

….Iran says they control the Strait – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iran-asserts-sole-control-of-hormuz-warns-challenges-will-bring-more-violence-5abea3c7?mod=hp_lead_pos1

….and Iran went after Bahrain and others – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/iran-strikes-bahrain-us-strait-of-hormuz/

….Vance has been shown to be wrong on everything he said about the MOU and dealings with Iran – https://x.com/shaykhatiri/status/2071033085135864017?s=51

….he couches it all the time, but he tried to sell America that the regime is different. And it is not different.

….however, he has learned the Three Rules of Trumpism – https://nypost.com/2026/06/27/us-news/jd-vance-tells-bill-maher-how-america-wins-with-or-without-iran-deal/

….Rule #3: What is a Deal? Whatever allows Trump to adhere to the First Rule of Trumpism.