Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

What Does The Future Holds For The Middle East?

The US has made a generational down payment on degrading Iran's comprehensive national power under the theocrats but still can wreck havoc in the region.

Published on June 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • US-Iran MoU leaves many uncertain about the path forward, balancing diplomatic & military options.
  • US has degraded Iran's power but regime still poses threats, complicating efforts for long-term stability.
  • Evolving roles of US officials like VP Vance & Senator Rubio reflect the political complexities involved.
Iran - Hormuz Island
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

What Does The Future Holds For The Middle East?

As the world watches the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, many are left wondering what the future holds for the Middle East. Tony Katz is joined by Stephen Yates, a Senior Research Fellow for China National Security Policy at the Heritage Foundation, to discuss the intricacies of the situation.

The conversation began with a discussion about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, which has left many scratching their heads. “I think we’re still in the formation phase of what exactly we’re dealing with and with whom we are dealing,” said Yates. “There’s this challenge that is created by the avoidance of two failed approaches: one is to invade, occupy, and try to run another country, and the other is to just try to buy off the threat with diplomatic inducements and financial inducements.”

Yates emphasized that the US has made a “generational down payment on degrading Iran’s comprehensive national power under the theocrats,” but noted that the regime still has the capacity to project annoyance and attacks. He also pointed out that the US has not eliminated the Revolutionary Guard or the theocrats, and that the current situation is “hard to watch.”

The conversation then turned to the role of Vice President JD Vance in the negotiations. Yates, “I think that ultimately we don’t get to know how much of having Vance go out and play the role that you’ve described is part of what the president wants,” he said. “Maybe JD also wants to play that role. Vice Presidents do serve at the mercy of the president.”

However, Tony Katz pushed back on this idea, arguing that Vance has been the driving force behind the negotiations, and that Rubio has been largely absent from the conversation. “Rubio has not been a voice on this publicly at all, if anything, in any level of public statement,” Katz said. “He’s actually very supportive of Israel, reminding people that Israel is not our problem.”

Yates agreed that Rubio’s role is unclear, but noted that the president’s decision-making process is often shrouded in mystery. “You can’t escape some elements of polity, say national security is more important, and you won’t get an argue argument from me, I’m a national security guy for my entire adult life,” he said. “But politics is still a game of numbers, and you have to maintain your coalitions domestically and internationally if you’re going to exercise power effectively.”

As the conversation came to a close, Yates emphasized that the situation in the Middle East is complex and multifaceted. “This is about Iran, China and Russia,” he said. “That’s really what we’re talking about here.” He noted that the US has a unique opportunity to recalibrate its relationships in the region, and that the Abraham Accords offer a promising vision for the future.

If you’re interested in learning more about the intricacies of the US-Iran negotiations and the complex web of relationships in the Middle East, be sure to listen to the “What Does The Future Holds For The Middle East?” discussion in full here

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

A person jumping from a roof onto a lower roof below.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Shooting Kills Man Linked to 2024 Indy Drug Raid

A well-stocked bar with numerous bottles, glasses, and lighting fixtures displayed on wooden shelves.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Unlicensed Indy Club Shut Down for Operating Illegally

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Local  |  John Herrick

Graham Rahal: Indianapolis Has a Crime Problem

A rural road passing through a grassy field, with a large wind turbine and other industrial structures in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS Teams Survey Tornado Damage in Southwest Indiana

Busy highway with cars, trucks, and traffic signs including "Washington St." and "Exit" signage.
Local  |  John Herrick

Proposal to Increase Vehicle Taxes in Marion County Approved by a Committee

The image shows the "aes Indian" logo, which appears to be the logo for an Indian company or organization.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IURC Approves $71 Million Rate Increase for AES Indiana

Tornado outlook map for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, showing probability of tornado occurrence across the central United States.
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS Provides Update on Indiana’s Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday Night

Local News
Michigan City Lighthouse on a summer day
Local  |  John Herrick

Teenage Boy Goes Missing in Lake Michigan Near Indiana Beach

Dollar money symbol, business usa cash icon, save currency bank sign, vector illustration
Local  |  John Herrick

Wallethub: Indiana is one of the Least Independent States in the U.S.

A dense, lush forest with tall, green trees and a rocky path winding through the undergrowth.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

2 Northern Indiana Forests to Join State Parks System

A smiling woman wearing a green coat stands in front of Indianapolis Urban League banners.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Abrams Discusses Redistricting, Elections in Indianapolis

Volunteer center logo with text "Opening Doors to a Second Chance Expungement
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Free Fort Wayne Event Helps Clear Criminal Records July 28

Weather forecast for the next several days showing a warming trend and increasing humidity, with rain returning on Wednesday afternoon.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain and Hot Weather On Its Way to Indiana

A man with a beard wearing an orange prison uniform looks directly at the camera with a serious expression.
8 Items
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Boone County Child Sex Crimes Investigation Leads to 7 Arrests

Several clear plastic bags containing what appears to be marijuana or a similar substance, with a Danville Police Department patch visible in the image.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ohio Couple Busted in Danville With Over 4 Pounds of Marijuana on Them

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  FOX 59

Kokomo Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Outside Local Restaurant

Indiana Public Retirement System logo on wall with potted plant in foreground.
Education  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

‘No Benefit to Waiting’: State Initiative Yields Millions in Claimed Retirement Resources

A young person with dark hair and blue eyes wearing a red shirt, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Trial Starts for Indy Mom Accused of Malnourishing Daughter to Death

A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Replaces Chairman of IURC

Aerial View of Gary Indiana Vacant and Crumbling Buildings
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Ghost Towns In Indiana

WNBA: JUN 22 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close