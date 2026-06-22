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Transportation Sec. Duffy Tours $100M Indiana Port Expansion

Published on June 22, 2026

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A group of men in suits standing in front of a large blue cargo ship named "DRAWSKO" in a port setting.
Source: Ports of Indiana / Ports of Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor to look at recent expansion projects and discuss funding for Great Lakes waterways.

The visit comes during an unprecedented era of federal and state investment in the Great Lakes region. Since taking office, Secretary Duffy has expanded the U.S. Marine Highway Program by nearly 900 miles—strengthening the Great Lakes’ M-90 route—and directed nearly $1 billion toward reinforcing inland river and Great Lakes port infrastructure.

During his tour of the Burns Harbor facility, Duffy emphasized that modernizing these waterways is a cornerstone of the Trump Administration’s economic strategy.

“The Great Lakes and Inland Waterways are vital arteries for America’s freight network—and I saw that firsthand at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor,” Secretary Duffy said. “Under President Trump, the Great Lakes region is finally getting the support it deserves. I look forward to working alongside our port partners to modernize cargo terminals, create good-paying jobs, and fuel the manufacturers, farmers, and small businesses that deliver for the American people.”

The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor is uniquely positioned to handle this influx of capital. Located within a 12-hour drive of 80 percent of the U.S. population, the hub offers unparalleled logistics access. It connects local Midwestern businesses directly to global markets via the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, links seamlessly to the national inland waterways network, and is serviced by 16 different railroads operating out of the greater Chicago region.

The port is currently putting the finishing touches on a massive $100 million expansion project. Key developments nearing completion include:

A New International Terminal: The construction of the only international sea-cargo container terminal located inside the Chicago metropolitan area.
Enhanced Infrastructure: Major overhauls to dock space and interconnected rail systems.
Agricultural Boost: The imminent reopening of one of the largest grain export facilities located on the Great Lakes, providing critical market access for Hoosier farmers.

The economic stakes of these developments are big. Indiana’s northern Lake Michigan border currently ranks as the number-one Great Lakes maritime economy, while its southern Ohio River border holds the title of the number-one U.S. inland port. Collectively, the Ports of Indiana generates $8.7 billion in annual economic impact and directly supports 49,000 jobs across the state.

Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock credited federal transportation grants for supercharging this development.

“Federal transportation grants have served as catalysts for unprecedented growth in Indiana’s three ports – creating jobs, driving investments, and strengthening supply chains,” Peacock stated. “We look forward to working with Secretary Duffy to advance America’s Maritime Action Plan and further capitalize on the tremendous economic opportunities offered by the Great Lakes and Inland Waterways.”

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