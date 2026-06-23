Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/23/26: Braun IURC, Musk vs Khanna
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Gov. Braun Replaces Chairman of IURC
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Musk threatens to sue Khanna – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/elon-musk-ro-khanna-lawsuit/2026/06/22/id/1260504/
Today on the Marketplace: Lake Art
Leftist coffee shop in NYC tells Rep. Dan Goldman that Jews are not welcome in their store
More from WIBC 93.1 FM