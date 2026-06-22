Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/22/26: FIFA Team USA, IN SOS Race
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Team USA performing better than expected
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Local news anchor tells his audience on air why he’s quitting.
Today on the Marketplace: Rotary phone
The race is set for IN SOS
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