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Top 5 Indiana State Parks for Camping With a Camper

From the hills of Brown County to the stunning Lake Michigan shoreline at Indiana Dunes, the state's park system delivers incredible variety across its 24 properties.

Published on June 22, 2026

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  • Indiana's state parks feature stunning landscapes, from the 'Little Smokies' to the Lake Michigan shoreline.
  • Campgrounds provide modern amenities like electric hookups and dump stations, as well as remote, off-the-grid options.
  • Visitors can enjoy activities like hiking, wildlife viewing, and watersports, with each park offering unique experiences.
Brown county state park in nashville, Indiana
Source: Hannah Clendening / FOAP / Getty

Top 5 Indiana State Parks for Camping With a Camper

Indiana is home to some of the Midwest’s most underrated camping destinations, and whether you’re rolling in with a fully loaded camper or roughing it at a primitive site, the Hoosier State has something to offer every type of outdoor enthusiast.

From the rugged, fog-draped hills of Brown County (which often compared to the Great Smoky Mountains) to the stunning Lake Michigan shoreline at Indiana Dunes, the state’s park system delivers incredible variety across its 24 properties.

Families, anglers, hikers, and wildlife watchers alike will find reasons to love what Indiana’s state parks bring to the table.

Primitive campers aren’t left out either, with backcountry options, riverside tent camps, and horse-friendly rustic sites scattered throughout the system.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a week-long adventure, here’s a look at the top Indiana state parks for camping with a camper and where to go when you want to unplug completely.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Indiana State Parks for Camping With a Camper.

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1. Brown County State Park — Nashville, IN

Overview: Indiana’s largest state park at nearly 16,000 acres, nicknamed the “Little Smokies” for its resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains, with rugged hills, ridges, and fog-shrouded ravines. The main campground offers 401 electric sites and 28 non-electric sites, with shower houses and flush toilets throughout. The horsemen’s camp has 118 electric sites and 86 non-electric, plus a primitive horsemen’s area.

RV note: All RVs and vehicles towing trailers must use the park’s west entrance on State Road 46, two miles west of Nashville. The north entrance has a 9-foot height clearance and 3-ton weight limit.

1405 State Road 46 West, Nashville, IN 47448

(812) 988-6406

in.gov/dnr/state-parks/parks-lakes/brown-county-state-park

What campers say: Reviews highlight the park’s cleanliness, well-stocked restrooms, and an extensive network of hiking and biking trails. The Abe Martin Lodge earns praise for its food and comfort after a day outdoors. On the downside, some campers find certain sites a bit tight or close to main roads, which can cause occasional noise, and peak times require early planning due to high popularity.

2. Turkey Run State Park — Marshall, IN

Overview: Located in west-central Indiana, Turkey Run is known for its stunning sandstone gorges, deep ravines, ancient trees, and numerous hiking trails along Sugar Creek. The campground features more than 200 tent and RV sites with electric hookups, picnic tables, and fire pits. Most sites are back-in and can accommodate vehicles and trailers up to 45 feet, with a few pull-throughs for larger rigs. Two dump stations are onsite.

8121 E. Park Road, Marshall, IN 47859

(765) 597-2635

turkeyrunstatepark.com

What campers say: One long-time visitor says they’ve been to Turkey Run a dozen times and it’s “simply amazing” with well-maintained facilities and a friendly camper community. However, raccoons are a persistent challenge, with multiple campers warning they approach without hesitation at dusk, making food storage essential. The central open areas accommodate large RVs but offer little screening between sites. Turkey Run is rated 9.0 out of 10 on RV Life Campground Reviews.

3. Indiana Dunes State Park — Chesterton, IN

Overview: Located on the banks of Lake Michigan, Indiana Dunes State Park offers over 2,000 acres of dunes and forest, nine miles of trails, and a sandy beach. The two-loop campground features 140 electric tent and RV sites, plus showers, two playgrounds, a camp store, and a dump station.

1600 N. County Road 25 East, Chesterton, IN 46304

(219) 926-1952

in.gov/dnr/state-parks/parks-lakes/indiana-dunes-state-park

What campers say: Reviewers rave about the beach, trails, and the Three Dunes Challenge. One camper noted the sites are “decent sized with asphalt driveways and concrete pads,” and praised the lifeguards and clean facilities at the beach. One honest caveat: the park is close to train lines, and trains blasting horns at night can be a disruption for lighter sleepers.

4. Patoka Lake — Birdseye, IN

Overview: With 26,000 acres of land and water, Patoka Lake is home to bald eagle nesting sites, freshwater jellyfish, river otters, and osprey which makes it a true wildlife lover’s paradise in southern Indiana. The main modern campground offers 437 electric sites with concrete pads, picnic tables, and firepits. The Fishermen Campground has 82 non-electric sites, and a backcountry area offers 7 true hike-in primitive sites with no facilities.

3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513

(812) 685-2464

in.gov/dnr/state-parks/parks-lakes/patoka-lake

What campers say: One recent visitor called it “a private oasis” midweek, praising the spacious sites, clean shower houses, paved bike trails, and helpful staff. The camp store is described as “well stocked” with everything from milk to cake mix. The main drawback noted by multiple campers is poor cell service and crowded shower facilities on peak weekends.

5. Tippecanoe River State Park — Winamac, IN

Overview: Tippecanoe River State Park borders seven miles of the Tippecanoe River and offers a variety of camping opportunities including primitive, electric, camper cabins, horse sites, and youth tent areas, along with 23 miles of trails and a historic 90-foot fire tower. It’s one of the least-visited parks in Indiana’s system, making it ideal for those seeking solitude.

4200 N. US Highway 35, Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-3213

in.gov/dnr/state-parks/parks-lakes/tippecanoe-river-state-park

What campers say: One reviewer noted the facilities were “cleaner than the last state park we were at,” and praised river access and the recently renovated comfort station with adjustable-temperature showers. The most consistent complaint: mosquitoes can be severe, especially in summer. As one camper put it, “the second you stop moving it gets bad quick.” Pack bug spray.

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