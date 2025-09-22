Source: larrybraunphotography.com / Getty 8 Charming Waterfront Towns in Indiana Worth a Road Trip Indiana is full of small towns with big charm, from riverfront escapes to lakeside retreats. Perfect for a weekend getaway or a day trip, these towns offer scenic views, historic architecture, and plenty of outdoor activities. Here are eight waterfront towns in Indiana you’ll want to explore. 8 Charming Waterfront Towns in Indiana Worth a Road Trip was originally published on b1057.com

1. Aurora Nestled along the Ohio River, Aurora feels frozen in time. Stroll its historic downtown, relax at Aurora City Park, or enjoy river views at Sunset Bay Marina. Don't miss the Hillforest Museum and a hearty meal at Applewood Bar and Grill.

2. Jeffersonville / Falls of the Ohio Fossil lovers and nature enthusiasts will enjoy Falls of the Ohio State Park. Along the Ohio River, expansive fossil beds and peaceful trails make it a unique family-friendly destination.

3. Tippecanoe River Towns Tippecanoe State Park offers riverside trails and serene landscapes. Canoeing or tubing down the lazy river with Riverside Rentals is the perfect way to unwind in nature.

4. Culver Set on Lake Maxinkuckee, Culver blends small-town charm with outdoor fun. Boating, fishing, or simply enjoying the lake breeze makes this a top lakeside destination.

5. Brookville Brookville Lake is ideal for a sun-filled day. Paddle, relax on the sand, or enjoy a lakeside picnic for a classic Indiana lake experience.

6. Beverly Shores Along Lake Michigan, Beverly Shores combines sandy beaches with architectural history. Tour the Century of Progress Homes, originally built for the 1933 Chicago World's Fair, amid dunes and lake views.

7. Madison Historic Madison pairs stunning architecture with natural beauty. Walk brick-lined streets or explore Clifty Falls State Park with its waterfalls and fall foliage. 8 Charming Waterfront Towns in Indiana Worth a Road Trip was originally published on b1057.com