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The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz Yacht Rock

Tony Katz’s bumper music has become part of the appeal of Tony Katz + The Morning News and Tony Katz Today on 93.1 WIBC. When the show leans into yacht rock, it brings a smooth, polished lift that makes the ride to work feel a little easier.

This sound is easy to recognize. Clean production, soft guitar, mellow keys, and rich harmonies give it a relaxed confidence. It is breezy without fading into the background, and familiar without giving away the surprise.

That is part of the fun. Listeners often ask about the music, but the real joy is in hearing a track, catching the vibe, and going off to find it for yourself. It turns a quick transition between segments into a small moment of discovery.

Yacht rock works because it balances the pace of the show. It adds warmth, style, and just enough groove to keep the morning moving.

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