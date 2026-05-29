Source: N/A / n/a

The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 2000s

Tony Katz’s 00s bumper music brings a clean mix of nostalgia, energy, and personality to mornings on WIBC. It captures the feel of a decade that blended polished production, catchy hooks, and confident rhythms into songs that still sound right at home on the radio. Between serious conversation, sharp commentary, and the pace of the morning show, those quick musical drops add warmth and momentum. They give listeners a familiar sound, a little flash of memory, and just enough groove to keep the day moving.

Part of the fun is that the music is not handed over in a neat list. There is no full rundown, no spoiler sheet, and that is exactly what makes it work. Listeners get to enjoy the moment, recognize a sound they love, and chase the discovery for themselves. That little mystery turns bumper music into part of the experience, not just background noise between segments.

RELATED | The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 50s

RELATED | The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 60s

RELATED | The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 70s

RELATED | The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 80s

RELATED | The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 90s

RELATED | The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 2000s

RELATED | The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz Yacht Rock