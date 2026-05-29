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The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 60s

Tony Katz’s 60s bumper music gives the morning a pulse all its own. Between sharp takes, big stories, and quick transitions, those familiar sounds bring warmth, style, and a little swagger to the ride. They do more than fill the space. They set the tone.

There is something about the 60s sound that feels both timeless and alive. You hear the groove, the bounce, the rich layers, and suddenly the show feels even more personal. It can spark a memory, lift your mood, or make you stay locked in through the next segment.

That is part of the fun. Listeners know the feeling, but the playlist still keeps its secrets. No spoilers, no full rundown, just enough to make you smile and wonder, Wait, what was that one?

It is a smart touch that gives Tony Katz + The Morning News and Tony Katz Today extra character and keeps the discovery part of the experience.

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