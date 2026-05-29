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The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 80s

Tony Katz’s 80s bumper music brings a jolt of color and confidence to the morning.

Published on May 29, 2026

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The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 50s
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The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 80s

Tony Katz’s 80s bumper music brings a jolt of color and confidence to the morning. It has that unmistakable mix of big hooks, bright production, and upbeat swagger that instantly changes the mood between segments. One moment you are following the conversation, and the next you are hit with a sound that feels familiar, energizing, and just plain fun. That is part of what makes it work so well on Tony Katz + The Morning News and Tony Katz Today.

The beauty of the 80s sound is how it balances nostalgia with momentum. These bumps do not just look back. They keep the show moving. You hear sharp drums, glossy keys, lively guitar lines, and the kind of rhythm that can wake up a commute or make a workday start a little lighter.

Best of all, Tony does not hand over the playlist. Listeners get to enjoy the mystery, catch what they recognize, and have fun chasing down the rest on their own.

RELATED | The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 50s

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