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The Soundtrack of the Morning: Tony Katz 70s

Smooth grooves, bold horns, and pure 70s energy help set the tone on WIBC. Tony Katz’s bumper music does more than fill the space between segments. It gives the show a pulse. It adds swagger, warmth, and just the right amount of edge to carry listeners from serious headlines to the next conversation.

The magic of the 70s sound is in its texture. You can hear the slick rhythm sections, the rich bass lines, the sharp guitar licks, and the kind of vocals that feel instantly familiar. It is confident music. Cool music. Music that makes a morning drive feel a little better and a little more alive.

That is also why so many listeners ask about it. The vibe is recognizable, but the fun is in tracking down the find for yourself. So the next time that bumper hits, lean in, enjoy the groove, and see what classic sound grabs you first.

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