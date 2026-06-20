Source: FOX59 / other

Max Engling Wins GOP Secretary of State Nomination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Max Engling has won the Republican nomination for Indiana Secretary of State, defeating incumbent Diego Morales at the Indiana Republican State Convention and positioning himself as the GOP’s choice for one of the state’s top elected offices.

Following his convention victory, Engling released a statement thanking delegates and calling on Republicans to unite ahead of the November general election.

“Whether you voted for me or another candidate, I ask that we come together as one team as we head into the fall campaign,” Engling said. “I pledge to work hard every day to defend conservative values, protect election integrity, and hold the line for Indiana Republicans.”

Engling currently serves as a senior adviser to U.S. Senator Jim Banks and has built a career focused on election policy, government affairs, and public service. During his campaign, he emphasized strengthening election security, ensuring only U.S. citizens vote in Indiana elections, supporting voter confidence, reducing red tape for businesses, and protecting Hoosier investors from fraud.

A resident of Cicero, Engling previously worked for the U.S. House Administration Committee, where he focused on election-related issues, and has held positions with congressional leadership and Indiana’s agriculture industry. He earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and later received a master’s degree from the U.S. Naval War College.

The Secretary of State’s office oversees elections, business services, securities regulation, and dealer services across Indiana. Engling argued throughout the campaign that his policy background and experience in election administration make him uniquely qualified to lead the office.

With the nomination secured, Engling now turns his attention to the general election, where he will face Democratic nominee Beau Bayh. He closed his victory statement with a message aimed at unifying Republicans across the state.

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“Now it’s time to unite, rally together, and defeat Democrat Beau Bayh this November. Thank you again for this honor. Let’s get to work.”