Third Public Safety Camera Added on Washington Street in Downtown Indy

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has installed a new public safety camera in downtown Indy.

The camera is positioned at the intersection of W Washington Street and N Illinois Street. It’s the third camera installed along Washington Street in the last three months.

IMPD Downtown District Commander Shane Foley told FOX 59 that they’ve had a lot of success with these cameras so far in identifying suspects involved in crimes.

“We’ve been able to make arrests because the cameras are there,” Foley said. “If the cameras weren’t there, there are certain situations we would not be able to make arrests.”

The area of Washington and Illinois Streets is one of the most travelled parts of downtown Indianapolis. Foley said adding a camera in this spot emphazies it’s importance.

“It’s important to have this tool to monitor activity,” said Foley, adding that the camera offers them five different angles of surveillance.

The streams from the cameras are monitored by IMPD’s real-time crime center and officers on the streets. Officers can be alerted to incidents from the video before 911 is called.

The Conrad Hotel funded the installation of the camera. They’re hoping the investment will help officers patrol the area and make the city safer.