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Ballard Campaign Fined for Late Donation Reports

On Friday, the campaign said they were fined $450 from the Indiana Election Division for filing two donation reports after a deadline.

Published on June 20, 2026

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Greg Ballard
Source: Campaign of Greg Ballard for Indiana Secretary of State

INDIANAPOLIS — The campaign for independent candidate for Indiana Secretary of State Greg Ballard said they were fined for submitting two donation reports past a deadline.

Ballard’s campaign released the following statement on Friday:

“Today, we were notified of $450 in fines from the Indiana Election Division for filing two donation reports after the deadline.”

The campaign said they will not contest the fines.

This comes after the Hamilton County Republican Party chairman called for a police investigation into possible fake petition signatures submitted by a campaign volunteer. Ten fraudulent signatures were found on a petition page, prompting the chairman to request an investigation.

The Ballard campaign said they have since cut ties with that volunteer.

For the Secretary of State race, Democrats have chosen Beau Bayh as their candidate, while Republicans will select their candidate on Saturday at the Indiana GOP convention in Fort Wayne.

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