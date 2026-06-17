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Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/17/26: Indy Veh Reg, UK Gang Rapes

Tony Katz: Indy Vehicle Registration Fee increase, JD Vance selling the deal, Ford ashtray, UK Gang Rapes

Published on June 17, 2026

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Severe storms inbound later today

City-County council votes to increase vehicle registration in Indianapols

all for the pleasure of hitting potholes!

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    JD Vance on Iran: We have a constituency right now that is saying that we’re going to send boots on the ground.

Deal transformative if the Iranians “comply”

Today on the Marketplace:    Classic Ford ashtray

UK Gang Rape Report

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