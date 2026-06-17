Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/17/26: Indy Veh Reg, UK Gang Rapes

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all for the pleasure of hitting potholes!

Today’s Popcorn Moment: JD Vance on Iran: We have a constituency right now that is saying that we’re going to send boots on the ground.

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Deal transformative if the Iranians “comply”