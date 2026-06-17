Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/17/26: Indy Veh Reg, UK Gang Rapes
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Severe storms inbound later today
City-County council votes to increase vehicle registration in Indianapols
all for the pleasure of hitting potholes!
Today’s Popcorn Moment: JD Vance on Iran: We have a constituency right now that is saying that we’re going to send boots on the ground.
Deal transformative if the Iranians “comply”
Today on the Marketplace: Classic Ford ashtray
UK Gang Rape Report
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